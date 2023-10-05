Trending
Sports News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led golf league to air on ESPN

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy announced the foundation of TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, in 2022. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy announced the foundation of TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, in 2022. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The first season of TGL -- the golf league formed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- will air on ESPN, starting in 2024, the network announced Thursday.

All matches will air on ESPN or ESPN2, with a streaming simulcast on ESPN+. The first two will air in prime time on ESPN.

Woods and McIlroy announced the foundation of the new, tech-infused golf league in 2022. The league, which will run in partnership with the PGA Tour, will include team events held in a purpose-built arena at the Palm Beach State College branch campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A dozen PGA Tour players, including Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, committed to compete in the league. Each of the six teams teams in the league will feature three PGA Tour players, who compete in head-to-head and match play events.

The TGL opener will be at 9 p.m. EDT Jan. 9. The second match will air at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The TGL campaign will feature 15 regular-season matches leading into a postseason. TV broadcasts are expected to last two hours.

So far, four of the six team ownership groups and teams have been announced. Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, leads the TGL's Atlanta team.

Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and Pittsburgh Penguins owner john Henry purchased the Boston team. Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams lead the Los Angeles team.

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen owns the New York TGL team.

