Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 6, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Jack Nicklaus, honorary starters tee off 2023 Masters golf tourney

By Alex Butler
1/5
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus raises his arms after teeing off on the first hole during the honorary starters ceremony at the 2023 Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus raises his arms after teeing off on the first hole during the honorary starters ceremony at the 2023 Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Jack Nicklaus and fellow golf legends Gary Player and Tom Watson teed off the 2023 Masters Tournament through the traditional honorary starters ceremony Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The six-decade tradition preempted Thursday's first round at the annual major tournament.

Advertisement

Mike Weir and Kevin Na later teed off in the first group at 8 a.m. on No. 1, a 445-yard par 4. The remaining groups for the 87-player field will tee off through Thursday afternoon.

The 87th Masters will air from Thursday through Sunday on ESPN and CBS and stream on ESPN+, Masters.com and the Masters Tournament app.

Nicklaus has taken part in the annual starters ceremony each year since 2010. Player joined Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer for the tradition in 2012. Watson joined Player and Nicklaus in 2022.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson won a combined 11 green jackets and made 140 appearances in the major tournament.

Player -- a nine-time major champion and three-time Masters winner -- stepped up to the tee box first on hole No. 1. He smacked his ball off the tee, prompting a small cheer from the crowd.

Advertisement

Nicklaus followed with the second drive. The 18-time major champion and six-time Masters winner waved off an assistant who tried to help him place his tee on the ground.

"That's the hardest part," Nicklaus said. "I promise."

Nicklaus raised his arms in the air to prompt another round of applause.

RELATED Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast

Watson -- an eight-time major winner and two-time Masters champion -- took the final drive. He joked with the gallery before he swiped his ball off the tee and concluded the ceremony. Masters chairman Fred Ridley followed that shot by saying: "ladies and gentleman, the 2023 Masters is now officially underway."

The honorary starter tradition started in 1963. Jock Hutchison and Fred McLeod were part of that Masters ceremony. Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Sam Snead and Lee Elder are among other former participants in the tradition.

Na withdrew from the tournament Thursday morning. Weir was even through 13 holes. Tiger Woods, who teed off a few hours later, made par on his first hole.

Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler warm up for Masters with practice round

Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker on the 7th hole during a practice round at the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 5, 2023. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters Tiger Woods says he doesn't know how many more Masters he'll play

Latest Headlines

Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
NHL // 1 hour ago
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
April 6 (UPI) -- New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning players participated in a handful of fights and combined for 70 penalty minutes in a slugfest of a matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
MLB // 2 hours ago
Babe Ruth baseball bat sells for record $1.85M
April 6 (UPI) -- A baseball bat New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth used during the 1920s sold for $1.85 million, a record sale price for a bat, Hunt Auctions announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
MLB // 2 hours ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
April 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani again completed a feat not many players will when he was penalized for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate during a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
NBA // 21 hours ago
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
April 5 (UPI) -- Miami guard Jordan Miller, who averaged 15.4 points and 57.4% of his field goals in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, will enter the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
MLB // 21 hours ago
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
April 5 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday, one day after manager Oliver Marmol criticized his effort during a loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
NFL // 23 hours ago
Austin Ekeler says playing out Chargers contract is 'worst case scenario'
April 5 (UPI) -- Star running back Austin Ekeler says playing out his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and becoming a free agent next year would be his "worst case scenario."
'Ted Lasso' honors late soccer journalist Grant Wahl
Soccer // 1 day ago
'Ted Lasso' honors late soccer journalist Grant Wahl
April 5 (UPI) -- The latest episode of "Ted Lasso" features tributes to longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died in December while covering the 2022 World Cup.
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
MLB // 1 day ago
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
April 5 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Miami Marlins to a win over the Minnesota Twins in the fastest 9-inning game so far of 2023.
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
April 5 (UPI) -- With rain expected to soak the pristine lawns of Augusta National Golf Club this week at the 2023 Masters, the 88-player field is prepared for the bad weather, in addition to course changes and elite competition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Miami guard Jordan Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
Angels' Shohei Ohtani called for clock violations at plate, on mound
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement