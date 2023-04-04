Tiger Woods says he doesn't know how many more Masters he'll play

1/5

Tiger Woods, who won the 2019 Masters Tournament, will tee off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' golf game remains "limited" from the leg injuries he sustained in 2021, and he doesn't know how many more Masters Tournaments he will play, he told reporters Tuesday in Augusta, Ga. Woods is in the 88-player field for this year's tournament, which will tee off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The 15-time major champion will make his 25th start at the competition. Advertisement

Woods made the cut in 23 of his previous 24 Masters appearances. He finished 47th in 2022.

"Last year was kind of, I didn't know if I was going to play again at that time," Woods said at a news conference. "For some reason, everything kinda came together. I pushed it a little bit and I was able to make the cut and it was nice.

"I don't know how many more I have in me, so I just [want] to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."

Woods, 47, played just once on the PGA Tour since last July, when he missed the cut at the British Open. He tied for 45th in February at the Genesis Invitational.

He told reporters in 2021 that he didn't want to resume a full-time PGA Tour schedule, but would attempt to participate in a few events each year.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship last May. He missed the cut at the British Open in July. Woods said he will continue to play his limited schedule, but needs to compensate for his decreased endurance and pain levels.

"My mobility is not where I would like it, but I'm very lucky to have this [right] leg," Woods said. "Yes, it has been altered and there is some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and it always will be tough.

"Mobility and endurance and what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. It's one of the reasons I can't prepare and play in as many tournaments as I'd like. That's my future and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

Woods said he spent his time off the tour preparing on the small golf course at his home in Hobe Sound, Fla., and at the nearby Medalist Golf Club. He said he attempted to recreate many shots he will take this week in Augusta.

"I went through the data bank and how to hit shots from each and every place," Woods said. "That's the only way I can compete here.

"I don't have the physical tournaments under my belt. I haven't played that much, but if there's is any one golf course I can come back on, it's here, because I know the golf course."

Woods is not inside the Top 25 favorites to win the green jacket, but he still cautioned competitors not to count him out.

"Whether I'm a threat to them or not, who knows," Woods said. "People probably didn't think I was a threat in 2019, either. That turned out OK."

Woods will tee off in the first round of the 2023 Masters alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland at 10:18 a.m. EDT Thursday on No. 1. TV coverage will air from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.