April 4, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast

By Alex Butler
Jim Nantz (C) served as CBS lead play-by-play announcer for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Monday in Houston. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz signed off of his last college basketball broadcast with a thankful message for viewers at the end of UConn's win over San Diego State in the men's tournament finale.

"One thing I learned through all of this is that everybody has a dream," Nantz said after UConn's 76-59 victory Monday night at NRG Stadium. "

"Everybody has a story to tell. Just try to find that story. Be kind."

Nantz ended his four-decade run in the role Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston. He called 37 tournaments.

Nantz told the New York Post in October that the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament would be his last. He told CBS last week that he made the "difficult decision" to step down because his children need him at home.

"Can I'll tell you one other thing?" Nantz added. "Not to try to play off [his trademark greeting] 'hello friends,' but to you, everybody in the college game, my CBS family, my family, and all the viewers; thank you for being my friend."

Nantz, 63, worked alongside announcers Billy Packer, Clark Kellogg, Steve Kerr, Greg Anthony, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill during his college basketball broadcasting tenure.

He called more than 350 college basketball tournament games, including 96 Final Four games and 32 championships. CBS said Ian Eagle will take over as the lead play-by-play announcer for the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

CBS produced several farewell videos for Nantz on Monday, before tip off of the title game. Several of his broadcast colleagues and current and former college coaches and players delivered messages for Nantz in one of the videos.

Another video, narrated by director Ron Howard, showed highlights from Nantz's long run as the voice of the tournament.

Nantz's resume includes additional roles as a broadcaster for NFL, college football, tennis, golf and Olympics events.

He told Sports Illustrated in November that he isn't "even close" to stepping away from his other broadcast duties.

Nantz will be on the air for his annual role as part of the Masters Tournament programming this week on CBS. The golf major will run from Thursday through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

