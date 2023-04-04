Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record

1/5

LSU Tigers guard Angel Reese (R) waves bye to fans during the second half of the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament title game Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The LSU-Iowa finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen. ESPN announced Monday night that 9.9 million viewers watched the game Sunday night on the network. Viewership was up 103% compared to last year's championship game. Advertisement

The broadcast also was the most-viewed college event -- men's or women's -- ever on ESPN+. ESPN said viewership peaked at 12.6 million.

Senior guard Jasmine Carson scored 22 points off the bench to lead LSU to the 102-85 victory Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams scored 21 and 20 points, respectively. Tigers forward Angel Reese totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark -- the National Player of the Year -- scored a game-high 30 points. About 20,000 fans attended the title game.

ESPN announced last week that the Iowa-South Carolina tournament game drew 5.5 million viewers, setting a record for the most-viewed semifinal on ESPN platforms. Clark scored 41 points in the Hawkeyes' win over the previously undefeated -- and defending champion -- Gamecocks.

ESPN reported March 28 that the Iowa-Louisville tournament game was the network's most-viewed Elite Eight game on record, with 2.5 million viewers.

Clark recorded a 41-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in that Hawkeyes win. Clark became the only player in men's or women's tournament history to record a 40-point triple-double.

