July 10 (UPI) -- Top-seeded Novak Djokovic bounced David Goffin in straight sets in a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon on Wednesday in London and advanced to the semifinals.

Djokovic won the match 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. He'll face Guido Pella or Roberto Bautista Agut in a semifinal matchup. The winner of that match will likely play Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in the men's final.

"I think he started well. He was dictating the play from the baseline," Djokovic told Wimbledon.com after the match. "Most of the rallies went his way. He was in a position of leading 4-3 and serving. New balls came in play and I played a good game. I managed to break him back and win my serve comfortably."

Djokovic won the first game of the first set before Goffin climbed back for a 4-3 lead in the set. Djokovic won the final three games to win the set. The No. 1 men's player in the world demolished his counterpart in the second set.

"Obviously things could have gone a different way," Djokovic said. "Who knows what the match would have looked like if I lost the first set. But I was very pleased with second and third with the way I played."

The Serbian needed 32 minutes to win the set, breaking Goffin's serve three times. Goffin tied the third set at 1-1, before Djokovic earned a 4-1 lead in the set. Goffin won back a point in the sixth game of the third set, before Djokovic won the final two games to take the match.

Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018. The 2019 Australian Open champion also won the 2018 US Open. He has 15 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serbian has a 7-3 career record against Bautista Agut. He is 1-0 against Pella.