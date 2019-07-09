Trending Stories

Wimbledon: Simona Halep beats U.S. teen Cori Gauff for quarterfinal berth
Wimbledon: Serena Williams fined $10K for court damage
Los Angeles Lakers to sign free-agent guard Avery Bradley
USA celebrates Women's World Cup with dressing room dancing, singing
Women's World Cup: Equal pay tweets skyrocket after USA win

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Alligator with soccer ball stuck in mouth rescued in South Carolina
Luke Bryan's Farm Tour to feature Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny
Monsta X to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019
Serena Williams apologizes to Naomi Osaka for actions in 2018 U.S. Open
'The Society': Netflix renews drama series for Season 2
 
Back to Article
/