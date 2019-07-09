Trending Stories

Wimbledon: Simona Halep beats U.S. teen Cori Gauff for quarterfinal berth
USA celebrates Women's World Cup with dressing room dancing, singing
Women's World Cup: Equal pay tweets skyrocket after USA win
Los Angeles Lakers to sign free-agent guard Avery Bradley
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook eyeing Miami Heat

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

Officials: Whiskey fire runoff killed thousands of fish in Kentucky River
Patriots' Tom Brady holds throwing session with Rob Gronkowski
North Korea develops clove-derived health supplements, state media says
Scientists want to use gravitational waves to find faraway exoplanets
Charity rescue ship saves 44 migrants off Libya
 
