Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball in her fourth round match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on Monday. Williams defeated Navarro 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams questions a call in her fourth round match against Navarro. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball in her fourth round match against Simona Halep of Romania. Halep defeated Gauff 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball in his fourth round match against Ugo Hubert of France. Djokovic defeated Hubert 6-3,6-2,6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball in his fourth round match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball in his fourth round match against Mikhail Kukushkin of Russia. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kukushkin returns the ball in his match against Nishikori. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. high fives Andy Murray of Britain in their first round mixed doubles match against Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Andreas Mies of Germany on Saturday. Williams and Murray won the match 6-4,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball in his third round match against Lucas Pouille of France on Saturday. Federer won the match 7-5,6-2,7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams celebrates victory in her third round match with German Julia Georges at Wimbledon on Saturday. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

American Serena Williams returns the ball in her third round match with German Julia Georges at Wimbledon on Saturday. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday. Nadal defeated Tsonga 6-2, 6-3,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates victory against France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday9. Nadal defeated Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Britain’s Johanna Konta returns against American Sloane Stephens in the third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday. Konta defeated Stephens. 3-6, 6-4,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Australian Ashleigh Barty returns in her third round match with Britain’s Harriet Dart at Wimbledon on Saturday. Barty won the match 6-1, 6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates victory in her third round match against Polona Hercog of Slovakia on Friday. Gauff won the match 3-6,7-6, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Gauff returns the ball in her third round match with Hercog. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball in his third round match with Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Djokovic won the match 7-5,6-7, 6-1,6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Anderson returns the ball in his third round match against Pella. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Guido Pella of Argentina returns the ball against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the third round match. Pella won 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns against Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second round match on Thursday. Nadal won the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kyrgios grimaces during play against Nadal. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. pumps her fist after defeating Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round match. Williams won the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Jay Clarke of Britain in the second round match. Federer defeated Clarke 6-1,7-6,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the second round match. Nishikori defeated Norrie 6-4,6-4,6-0. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the second round match on Thursday. Struff defeated Fritz 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action against Yafan Wang of China in the second round match. Stephens defeated Wang 6-0,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the second round match. Barty defeated Van Uytvanck 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova in their second round match on Wednesday. Gauff won the match 6-2.6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Veronica Kudermetova of Russia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their second round match. Wozniacki won 7-6, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Veronica Kudermetova of Russia in their second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kudermetova in action against Wozniacki. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Denis Kudla of the U.S. in their second round match on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Verdsasco in action against Edmund. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kyle Edmund of Britain in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain in their second round match on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Watson in action against Kontaveit in the second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Heather Watson of Britain in the second round match on Wednesday. Kontaveit won the match 7-5,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Opelka in action against Wawrinka in the second round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in the second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves in her first round match against Pauline Parmentier of France. Sharapova retired hurt and lost the match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams celebrates victory over Gatto-Konticone. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates victory over Giulia Gatto-Konticone of Italy in her first round match on Tuesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rafa Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Yuichi Sugita of Japan. Nadal won the match 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nick Kyrgios of Australia defeats Jordan Thompson of Australia in his first round match. Kyrgios won the match 7-6,3-6,7-6,0-6,6,6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, watches Roger Federer of Switzerland defeat Lloyd Harris of South Africa in his first round match on Tuesday. Federer won the match 3-6,6-1,6-2,6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Federer defeats Harris in his first round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Williams plays a backhand during her first round defeat. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Gauff plays a backhand as she defeats Williams in the first round match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Gauff also became the youngest competitor since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies' singles. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI |

License Photo Cori "Coco" Gauff at 15 years old is the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI |

Cori Gauff (L) of the U.S. defeats Venus Williams of the U.S. in the first round match at Wimbledon on Monday. Gauff defeated Williams 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic celebrates victory in his first-round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday. Vesely beat Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Zverev reacts in defeat in his first round match against Vesely. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Osaka plays a backhand against Putintseva. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Putintseva plays a forehand in her match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Monday. Putintseva beat Osaka 7-6, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Fabbiano plays a forehand in his first round match against Tsitsipas. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts in his first round match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his first-round match against Philip Kohlschreiber of Germany. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo