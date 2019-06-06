American Amanda Anisimova clinched a spot in her first Grand Slam semifinal with a win over No. 3 Simona Halep at the 2019 French Open on Thursday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Amanda Anisimova -- a 17-year-old American -- pulled off a stunning upset of No. 3 Simona Halep in the French Open quarterfinals Thursday in Paris.

Anisimova -- ranked No. 51 in the world -- won the 1 hour, 10-minute in straight sets on Philippe Chatrier court. The New Jersey native upset the Romanian reigning champ 6-2, 6-4 to advance to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

She'll face Australian Ashleigh Barty for a spot in the 2019 French Open final. Anisimova is the youngest American woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Venus Williams in 1997. She is the youngest American to reach the semifinals at Roland-Garros since Jennifer Capriati in 1990.

"Every time I was up, even if I was up 3-0 or 4-1, I was like 'no, you're not up. This could go the other way at any second,'" Anisimova told the Tennis Channel. "You can't relax."

Anisimova finished the match with a backhand winner down the line. She grabbed the first game in the first set before Halep tied the set twice. Anisimova then won the final four points to take the opening set.

She pushed a 3-0 lead to start the second set before Halep answered with her first point. Halep then tied the second set at 4-4 before Anisimova wrapped up the upset by winning the final two points.

Anisimova battles Barty at 5 a.m. Friday on Suzanne-Lenglen court at Roland-Garros. The two tennis stars have never played against each other.

Anisimova lives in Aventura, Fla., near Miami.