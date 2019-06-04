Roger Federer won the French Open in 2009. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will play one another in the French Open semifinals after winning their respective matches during Tuesday's quarterfinals.

No. 2-seeded Nadal cruised past Kei Nishikori for a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory at Roland Garros. No. 3-seeded Federer outlasted Stanislas Wawrinka for a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory.

The two will play Friday at a to-be-determined time. Nadal has a 23-15 head-to-head record against Federer and has won all five meetings against the Swiss at Roland Garros.

"If I came back on clay, it's also perhaps to play Rafa," Federer said. "Here it is. I have the match."

Rain forced over an hour-long suspension of play. Nadal's match was halted during the third set and Federer's in the fourth set.

Does Rafa have wings? Watch as @RafaelNadal flies into this overhead! He leads two sets to love over Nishikori. https://t.co/ymUatyTNXD #RG19 pic.twitter.com/saDQN6f935— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2019

TV cameras caught Nadal's frustration when he learned he had to leave the court because of weather. Nadal, who turned 33 on Monday, was only eight points from winning.

Nadal clinched his victory shortly after returning to the court.

Nadal is an 11-time French Open champion. Federer's lone French Open win came in 2009.

Federer has not played in the French Open since 2015.