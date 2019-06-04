American Sloane Stephens was looking to win her second Grand Slam before losing in the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- American Sloane Stephens fell short of reaching back-to-back French Open finals after losing to Johanna Konta in straight sets in the quarterfinals of this year's tournament on Tuesday in Paris.

The No. 26 ranked Konta beat the No. 7 Stephens 6-1, 6-4 in a match that lasted 1:11 at Roland-Garros. Konta never trailed in the match. She earned a 1-0 lead in the first set, before Stephens tied it at 1-1. Then Konta won the next five points in the first set to take an early edge.

Konta earned a 2-0 advantage in the second set, before Stephens rallied four times to get back within a point, but she could not equalize down the stretch. Konta won her 18th consecutive point on serves in the second set.

"It was a great performance, I thought," Konta said after the match. "I was really pleased with the level I played, more than anything. Sloane is a great player and I knew going into the match that it was going to be difficult."

"I'm just really pleased. The serve is definitely something I'm looking to utilize. I'm just happy I'm able to do that right now. I'm just so pleased with each match that I'm involved in, I'm really pleased with the work I'm doing with my team and overall just enjoying my tennis."

Konta battles Marketa Vondrousova or Petra Martic in the semifinals on Thursday in Paris. She has never advanced past the semifinals at a Grand Slam.