Tennis fans will have to wait until Thursday to see the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open at Roland-Garros in Paris. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- All matches were canceled due to heavy rain at the 2019 French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

Women's quarterfinals matches rescheduled for Thursday include Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova and Ash Barty vs. Madison Keys.

Men's quarterfinal matchups scheduled to follow the women's circuit include: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem vs. Karen Khachanov.

The women's semifinals will be pushed to Friday instead of being played Thursday.

Halep and Anisimova begin the Thursday slate at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Keys and Barty will be the first match on Thursday at Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Djokovic and Zverev follow Halep and Anisimova. Thiem and Khachanov follow Barty and Keys.

Play begins at noon Thursday.