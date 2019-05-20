Former All-Star Sammy Sosa confident about 5-year-old son's MLB future

May 20 (UPI) -- Former MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa believes his 5-year-old son, Ronaldo, has the potential to be the sport's next superstar.

Sosa told TMZ in Los Angeles that Ronaldo's swing will be what gets him to the big leagues. The elder Sosa hit 609 career home runs in18 MLB seasons.

"I think he's going to be the one," Sosa said.

Sosa said he's been working with his son on hitting and plate discipline. Under current league rules, Ronaldo would not be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2032.

Rolando could potentially reach the league when the current second-generation stars are in the prime of their careers. Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .235 with four home runs in his first 68 at-bats.

The Blue Jays also hold the rights to Bo Bichette. Bo's father, Dante, was a four-time All-Star.

Bo is hitting .250 with one home run at Triple-A Buffalo.

Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit .300 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 100 at-bats before going on the injured list last month.

Dodgers first baseman-outfielder Cody Bellinger, the son of former MLB journeyman Clay, leads the league with a .405 average.

Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, the son of three-time All-Star reliever Tom Gordon, has 1,021 career hits. Dee's younger brother, Nick, is hitting .353 in eight games with Triple-A Rochester this season.