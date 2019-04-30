Padres sending rookie SS Fernando Tatis Jr. to injured list

San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) is off to a hot start this season, swatting six home runs and hitting .300 during his rookie campaign. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres are expected to place rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list.

Sources told MLB.com that the team expects to make the move on Tuesday. Tatis, 20, sustained a left hamstring injury while stretching to make a throw at second base against the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

He exited the game after the 10th inning sequence.

Tatis is hitting .300 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 27 games for the Padres. The Padres' former No. 1 prospect made his Major League Baseball debut on opening day.

The son of former MLB star Fernando Tatis had a career-high three hits and a steal in the Padres' loss to the Nationals on Sunday. The Padres could decide to slide slugger Manny Machado over to shortstop in Tatis' absence. The franchise also has some options it could decide to promote from the Minor League level.

San Diego returns to action against the Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.