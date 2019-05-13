Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger recorded a rare 9-3 putout against the Nationals on Sunday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger recorded a rare 9-3 putout Sunday against the Nationals.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg appeared to have a sixth-inning single against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon before Bellinger, playing close, fired a bullet to first baseman Max Muncy.

The play was held up for a replay review.

"I didn't know if it was out or safe, I just threw it as hard as I could," Bellinger told reporters.

This is fine. Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/oCsgfwUKGb— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2019

Statcast tracked his throw at 93 mph.

The play preserved pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu's no-hit bid. Ryu lost the no-hitter in the eighth inning when Nationals first baseman Gerardo Parra doubled.

Bellinger has emerged as an early-season National League MVP candidate. The 23-year-old is hitting .407, with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 41 games.