May 2 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Dodgers fan's efforts proved costly when trying to field foul balls during a loss to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

The fan lost an entire order of fries and a slice of pizza on separate occasions during the Dodgers' 2-1 setback. He came out of the game with just one ball as a souvenir.

His first mishap came in the top of the second inning, with Dodgers veteran Russell Martin at the plate. San Francisco earned a 1-0 edge in the first inning after a sacrifice fly from Brandon belt.

Cody Bellinger began the second frame with a pop out to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Then Martin stepped into the box. The Dodgers catcher fouled off the first offering he received from Giants starter Madison Bumgarner, sending the ball into the seats in foul territory off of the first base line.

The ball flew right toward a man who was carrying a large order of fries. He attempted to snag the ball with his left hand, while cradling the fries in his right hand. He got a piece of the ball, but the fries went flying to the ground. The fan then came up with the baseball and said farewell to the fries.

The fan had a chance at another ball just one inning later. That time, Giants infielder Tyler Austin was at the plate facing Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Austin hacked the third pitch he received into foul territory, sending it back toward the fan. The man was standing in a crowd of other fans during that sequence.

He held a piece of pizza in his right hand and tried to catch the ball in his left hand. The ball hit his left hand, but the fan fell backwards, losing his plate of pizza, which fell onto a woman's lap in the row of seats in front of him.

Bellinger tied the score at 1-1 with an RBI single in the sixth frame. Buster Posey put the Giants ahead for good with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Giants won the series 2-1. San Francisco hits the road for a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, starting at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.