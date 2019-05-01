Indians P Corey Kluber takes 102 mph hit to arm, exits game vs. Marlins

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber allowed three runs before exiting with an injury against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians star Corey Kluber was forced out of a game after taking a 102 mph come-backer to the arm while facing the Miami Marlins Wednesday in Miami.

Kluber took the hit off of the bat of Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson. The Indians said the star pitcher has a right forearm contusion.

The two-time Cy Young award winner allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 4.2 innings before exiting. His season ERA now sits at 5.80. Kluber threw 57 pitches.

Kluber began the bottom of the fifth frame by hitting the Marlins' Curtis Granderson, granting him a free pass to first base. He struck out Miguel Rojas in the next exchange. Indians catcher Roberto Perez threw out Granderson at second base for the second out of the inning.

Here's the play of Corey Kluber getting hit in the arm by a line drive. Kluber has left the game and we will pass along any updates. pic.twitter.com/WE55U3p9sU — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) May 2, 2019

Then Anderson stepped into the box. The Marlins outfielder swung at Kluber's first offering of the exchange, sending his 90.6 mph fastball right back toward the mound. The ball drilled Kluber in the forearm before it fell to the ground. Kluber attempted to throw Anderson out at first base, but couldn't pick the ball up with his hand. He opted to use his glove for a scooping attempt at first base, but the effort was errant, allowing Anderson to reach base safely.

Kluber will likely get an X-ray following Wednesday's game to determine the significance of the injury.