Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jesse Winker (33) hit a go-ahead home run on Monday and caught the final out on Wednesday, helping his squad win two games against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Jesse Winker enjoyed trolling away fans during the Cincinnati Reds' series against the New York Mets. He said his final goodbye with a wave, following a game-ending catch.

Winker -- who hit a go-ahead homer in the Reds' win on Monday -- also had the last say in Cincinnati's 1-0 win on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens.

The Reds and Mets were scoreless through eight innings in Wednesday's matchup. Kyle Farmer and Tucker Barnhart went out in order in the top of the frame for Cincinnati, before Jose Iglesias stepped up to the plate.

The Reds shortstop proceeded to smack a 1-1 slider from Edwin Diaz to left field for a solo home run, giving Cincinnati a late lead.

Michael Conforto struck out to begin the bottom of the frame for New York. J.D. Davis then popped out to Jose Peraza. Then Brandon Nimmo stepped up to the plate, in hopes of sparking a Mets rally. The Mets center fielder took a called strike from Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen before hitting a slider to left field.

The ball carried toward the third base line and was headed toward the crowd as Winker gave chase. Winker slid into foul territory and made the catch in the dirt for the game's final out. He briefly remained on his back and waved goodbye to the away fans, before running to the Reds dugout.

Winker went 1-for-2 with two walks in the win. Iglesias was the only player in the game with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Anthony DeSclafani had Cincinnati's only other hit in the victory.

Cincinnati owns a 2-1 edge in the series, entering the final game of the matchup at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday in Queens.