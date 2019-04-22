Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is off to a strong start this season, leading the league with a .424 batting average through 23 games. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Cody Bellinger robbed Christian Yelich of a home run before hitting the go-ahead shot in a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bellinger burglarized Yelich in the bottom of the eighth frame during the 6-5 victory Sunday at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Dodgers had a 5-2 lead against the Brewers when Yelich stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the inning against relief pitcher Pedro Baez.

Baez began his exchange with the 2018 National League MVP by firing in a 95.2-mph fastball for a ball. He then slowed it down with a changeup to Yelich. But the Brewers star was ready for the off-speed selection.

Yelich jumped all over the pitch, raking it deep to right field. Bellinger tracked the fly ball and jogged toward the warning track. He then timed his jump and elevated toward the wall. Bellinger reached up with his right hand and snagged the ball with his glove, just as it was clearing the outfield fence.

"I knew he hit it well," Bellinger told Spectrum SportsNet LA. "I knew he hit it high so I just tried to get to the wall as fast as I could so I just tried to time up the jump,"

The Brewers still managed to tie the score later in the inning, courtesy of a three-run homer from Eric Thames, but Bellinger would have the last word.

Brewers star reliever Josh Hader struck out Corey Seager and Justin Turner in the top of the ninth frame, before Bellinger stepped into the box.

He went down 0-2 in the count before Hader huffed in a fastball for a ball. Hader then tossed in an 82.7-mph slider. Bellinger blasted the pitch to right field for a solo shot, giving the Dodgers a late edge.

"That one he just hung in a spot that I could barrel-up, so I just tried to poke it and it went out of here," Bellinger said.

Bellinger's bomb traveled an estimated 380 feet and had an exit velocity of 96 mph, according to Statcast.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out Orlando Arcia, Ben Gamel and Lorenzo Cain to end the game, earning his second win of 2019.

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two strikeouts in the win. He is now hitting a league-best .424 on the season with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. Bellinger also leads baseball in runs scored, hits and slugging percentage.

The Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series starting at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.