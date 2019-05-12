Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu has no-hitter broken up in eighth inning

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched eight innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals first baseman Gerardo Parra broke up Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu's no-hit attempt in the eighth inning of Sunday's game.

Ryu, 32, was five outs away from history when Parra doubled. Parra signed with the Nationals earlier this week and had a go-ahead grand slam Saturday night.

Parra moved to second on Wilmer Difo's sac bunt before Ryu induced a lineout from Michael A. Taylor.

Ryu struck out nine and walked only one in the Dodgers' 6-0 win. He is now 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA in eight starts this season.

Oakland's Mike Fiers pitched a no-hitter Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Four Dodgers pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Padres on May 4, 2018. Clayton Kershaw threw the Dodgers' last traditional no-hitter in June 2014.

Los Angeles moved to 27-16 with Sunday's win. The Dodgers lead the NL West Division by 3.5 games.