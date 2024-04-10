Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 10, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Landscapers unearth suspected Civil War cannonball in Virginia yard

By Ben Hooper
Landscapers working in the back yard of a Staunton, Va., home unearthed a suspected Civil War-era cannonball. Photo by partheeclick/Pixabay.com
Landscapers working in the back yard of a Staunton, Va., home unearthed a suspected Civil War-era cannonball. Photo by partheeclick/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 10 (UPI) -- Landscapers working in the back yard of a Virginia home made a surprising discovery: a suspected cannonball dating from the Civil War.

Jasin Singh, a real estate agent with Innovation Properties, said landscapers were working in the yard of a home on Frederick Street in Staunton when they uncovered what they initially thought to be a strange rock.

Advertisement

"One of them ended up rinsing it off and we saw that it was a metal ball, and as soon as I saw that I thought, 'Oh my god, this is a cannonball,'" Singh told WHSV-TV.

Singh said he had recently dealt with a similar discovery at another home, so he knew what to do.

"I had something similar actually happen up in Front Royal and so that is why I was kind of bit more familiar with what to kind of do and I am thankful that I have some of that experience," he said.

Staunton Fire & Rescue responded to the home and ended up calling Virginia State Police to cart the suspected explosive away.

"We assumed it was a Civil War-era cannonball because it can be very unstable, so we treated it as it was a live ordinance," said Perry Weller, deputy chief of community risk reduction for Staunton Fire & Rescue.

Advertisement

A Jacksonville, Fla., man was faced with a similar situation recently when his dog unearthed an object that turned out to be a decades-old military bomb in his back yard.

Read More

Latest Headlines

59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
Odd News // 1 hour ago
59-year-old woman breaks world record for planking
April 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Alberta woman broke a Guinness World Record by holding a plank position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.
Fare-dodging horse waits on the platform at train station
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Fare-dodging horse waits on the platform at train station
April 10 (UPI) -- An escaped racehorse made its way to a commuter train station in Sydney, Australia, and trotted up and down the platform before attempting to board a train and chasing a passenger.
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
April 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued two deer that ended up with their antlers entangled in a rope attached to a tree.
Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
April 9 (UPI) -- One unusual solar eclipse spectator who watched the sun disappear in Arkansas is going viral for her particularly tiny pair of protective glasses -- and her feathered form.
'Mischievous puppy' rescued from metal trash can lid
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Mischievous puppy' rescued from metal trash can lid
April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a "mischievous puppy" who poked her head through the hole in the middle of a metal trash can lid and became stuck.
Salad stop earns Nebraska man a $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Salad stop earns Nebraska man a $1 million lottery prize
April 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska said a quick stop for a salad led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
Stranded bull hoisted out of muddy river in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Stranded bull hoisted out of muddy river in England
April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a bull that wandered into a river and became stuck in the water.
Reported armed man at Scottish train station was 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported armed man at Scottish train station was 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper
April 9 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said a reported armed man who led to a train returning to a station turned out to be a "Star Wars" cosplayer on his way to a comic book convention.
309 people shine in sun costumes at Niagara Falls on eclipse day
Odd News // 1 day ago
309 people shine in sun costumes at Niagara Falls on eclipse day
April 9 (UPI) -- The City of Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, celebrated the solar eclipse by gathering 309 people to wear sun costumes and break a Guinness World Record.
Escaped mountain goat rescued from Missouri bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped mountain goat rescued from Missouri bridge
April 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers teamed up in Missouri to rescue an escaped mountain goat spotted climbing the support pillars under a highway overpass bridge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
Chicken dons tiny glasses to watch solar eclipse, lays an egg
Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
Salad stop earns Nebraska man a $1 million lottery prize
Salad stop earns Nebraska man a $1 million lottery prize
Reported armed man at Scottish train station was 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper
Reported armed man at Scottish train station was 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement