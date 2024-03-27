Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 27, 2024 / 1:46 PM

Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 27 (UPI) -- A dog digging in her owner's Florida yard unearthed something far more surprising -- and dangerous -- than a bone: a decades-old military bomb.

Mathew Sims of Jacksonville said his dog, Baby, was playing in his yard when she unearthed a metallic object next to his garage.

Advertisement

"You couldn't tell what it was until you started pulling it up," Sims told WJXT-TV. "Once I got it halfway out, I was like 'Oh, I know what this is, let me gently put this back down.'"

Sims said the object was about a foot long and weighed around 10 pounds.

He called Jacksonville police and the bomb squad responded to examine the discovery.

Police said the object, an old unexploded piece of military ordnance, was likely buried for decades, based on its state of decay.

Nearby homes were evacuated before the bomb squad hauled the object away.

The origins of the antique bomb remain unclear.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway.
Ostrich escapes zoo in South Korea, runs through traffic
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ostrich escapes zoo in South Korea, runs through traffic
March 27 (UPI) -- An ostrich escaped from a zoo in South Korea and was caught on camera running through traffic on a busy road before being recaptured.
Florida deputy removes snake from under car hood
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida deputy removes snake from under car hood
March 26 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy conducted an unusual animal rescue when a resident discovered a snake under the hood of their car.
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
March 26 (UPI) -- This year's Cadbury Bunny is a raccoon named Louie, the first of his species to earn the title, the candy company said.
Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
March 26 (UPI) -- A pet turkey that escaped from its home in England ended up running afoul of the law and was rounded up by police.
Idaho man drinks a liter of lemon juice in record time
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Idaho man drinks a liter of lemon juice in record time
March 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in 13.64 seconds, earning a potential Guinness World Records title -- and a nasty stomachache.
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped into a convenience store to buy a hot dog and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
March 26 (UPI) -- An alligator found living behind a former Coca-Cola plant in Florida has been put on a diet to lose some of its over 400 pounds.
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
March 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon said a wolverine wandered away from its usual habitat and is making its way down the state's coast.
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Odd News // 1 day ago
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
March 26 (UPI) -- A mysterious light in the sky over San Antonio, Texas, sparked speculation of UFO activity, but was later determined to likely be the result of a SpaceX launch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement