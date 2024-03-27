Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 27 (UPI) -- A dog digging in her owner's Florida yard unearthed something far more surprising -- and dangerous -- than a bone: a decades-old military bomb.

Mathew Sims of Jacksonville said his dog, Baby, was playing in his yard when she unearthed a metallic object next to his garage.

"You couldn't tell what it was until you started pulling it up," Sims told WJXT-TV. "Once I got it halfway out, I was like 'Oh, I know what this is, let me gently put this back down.'"

Sims said the object was about a foot long and weighed around 10 pounds.

He called Jacksonville police and the bomb squad responded to examine the discovery.

Police said the object, an old unexploded piece of military ordnance, was likely buried for decades, based on its state of decay.

Nearby homes were evacuated before the bomb squad hauled the object away.

The origins of the antique bomb remain unclear.