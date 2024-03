1 of 2 | A turkey crashed through the windshield of a truck on Highway 3 in Kingsville, Ontario. Both the turkey and truck driver were uninjured. Photo courtesy of @OPP_WR/Twitter

March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway. Ontario Provincial Police West Region said on social media that the "surprising encounter" occurred on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

The wild turkey crashed through the windshield of the truck, ending up inside the cab with the driver.

Photos included in the post showed the passenger side of the windshield smashed and the confused turkey sitting next to the driver's seat after the collision.

Police said the driver and turkey both managed to evade injury in the incident.

"It's important to always pay attention and have full control of your vehicle," the post said.