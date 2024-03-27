Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 27, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Ostrich escapes zoo in South Korea, runs through traffic

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 27 (UPI) -- An ostrich escaped from a zoo in South Korea and was caught on camera running through traffic on a busy road before being recaptured.

The male ostrich, named Tadori, escaped from a zoo called Bug City in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and was seen running through busy roads before being cornered and safely recaptured in the parking lot of a storage building.

Advertisement

The zoo's owner said Tadori squeezed through a narrow gap between fences at the facility. The owner said the ostrich has been displaying signs of loneliness and anxiety since his mate, Tasuni, died a month earlier.

Tadori and Tasuni arrived at Bug City when they where chicks in July 2020.

The owner said Tadori is now resting and recovering in his enclosure.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway.
Florida deputy removes snake from under car hood
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Florida deputy removes snake from under car hood
March 26 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy conducted an unusual animal rescue when a resident discovered a snake under the hood of their car.
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
March 26 (UPI) -- This year's Cadbury Bunny is a raccoon named Louie, the first of his species to earn the title, the candy company said.
Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
March 26 (UPI) -- A pet turkey that escaped from its home in England ended up running afoul of the law and was rounded up by police.
Idaho man drinks a liter of lemon juice in record time
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Idaho man drinks a liter of lemon juice in record time
March 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in 13.64 seconds, earning a potential Guinness World Records title -- and a nasty stomachache.
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped into a convenience store to buy a hot dog and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
March 26 (UPI) -- An alligator found living behind a former Coca-Cola plant in Florida has been put on a diet to lose some of its over 400 pounds.
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
March 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon said a wolverine wandered away from its usual habitat and is making its way down the state's coast.
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Odd News // 1 day ago
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
March 26 (UPI) -- A mysterious light in the sky over San Antonio, Texas, sparked speculation of UFO activity, but was later determined to likely be the result of a SpaceX launch.
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a home at which residents discovered a pair of highly venomous serpents having an amorous encounter next to their door.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement