March 27 (UPI) -- An ostrich escaped from a zoo in South Korea and was caught on camera running through traffic on a busy road before being recaptured.

The male ostrich, named Tadori, escaped from a zoo called Bug City in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, and was seen running through busy roads before being cornered and safely recaptured in the parking lot of a storage building.

The zoo's owner said Tadori squeezed through a narrow gap between fences at the facility. The owner said the ostrich has been displaying signs of loneliness and anxiety since his mate, Tasuni, died a month earlier.

Tadori and Tasuni arrived at Bug City when they where chicks in July 2020.

The owner said Tadori is now resting and recovering in his enclosure.