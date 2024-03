Police in South Somerset, England, apprehended a loose turkey found wandering in a roadway. Photo courtesy of South Somerset Neighborhood Policing/Facebook

March 26 (UPI) -- A pet turkey that escaped from its home in England ended up running afoul of the law and was rounded up by police. South Somerset Neighborhood Policing said in a Facebook post that the turkey was found wandering loose in a road in Long Sutton. Advertisement

The post included a photo of an officer using a jacket to apprehend the feathered felon.

"Somerton Response came to the rescue and were able to reunite her with her owners," the post said.