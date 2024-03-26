Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 26 (UPI) -- An alligator found living behind a former Coca-Cola plant in Florida has been put on a diet to lose some of its over 400 pounds. The 9-foot gator was relocated from the grounds of the former Coca-Cola plant in Temple Terrace after neighbors raised concerns about a damaged fence around the retention pond. Advertisement The alligator was taken to Croc Encounters, where veterinarians decided to put the over-400-pound reptile on a weight loss diet. "That's a little heavy for that animal," Croc Encounters Director John Panner told WFLA-TV. Neighbors living near the plant said some locals had been feeding the gator, which they nicknamed Coca-Cola. The goliath gator was reported served lunch meat and hams by nearby residents. Panner said the alligator's new diet will be more well-suited to his species. "All of our alligators get a mix of pellet diet," he said. "We'll also feed fish, we also feed chicken, we'll do that on a regular basis, and hopefully he'll slim down a bit." Read More Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast 'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home