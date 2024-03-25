Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a home at which residents discovered a pair of highly venomous serpents having an amorous encounter next to their door. Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing the scene snake catcher Stuart McKenzie saw when he arrived at the Queensland home. Advertisement The video shows McKenzie carefully grabbing the romantically entwined reptiles by their tails and maneuvering them into a bag. The eastern brown snakes, one of the world's most venomous species, were relocated to a wilderness area. Read More Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake Rhea bird spotted running loose in England months after escape Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring