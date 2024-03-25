Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 25, 2024 / 5:19 PM

Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a home at which residents discovered a pair of highly venomous serpents having an amorous encounter next to their door.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing the scene snake catcher Stuart McKenzie saw when he arrived at the Queensland home.

Advertisement

The video shows McKenzie carefully grabbing the romantically entwined reptiles by their tails and maneuvering them into a bag.

The eastern brown snakes, one of the world's most venomous species, were relocated to a wilderness area.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire rescued a young deer that fell through the ice 200 yards from shore and was struggling to stay afloat.
Rhea bird spotted running loose in England months after escape
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rhea bird spotted running loose in England months after escape
March 25 (UPI) -- The owner of a rhea bird on the loose in Norfolk, England, is warning neighbors not to attempt to capture the flightless animal.
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
March 25 (UPI) -- A member of an amateur archaeology group in North Carolina was able to help a woman who lost her wedding ring in the sand on a beach.
Michigan lottery winner thought her account had been 'hacked'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan lottery winner thought her account had been 'hacked'
March 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she thought her Michigan Lottery account had been hacked when she logged on to find she had won a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Curious bears take a ride on swan boat
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Curious bears take a ride on swan boat
March 25 (UPI) -- A British safari park used recent rains to give their North American black bears some unusual enrichment: a swan boat.
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
Odd News // 4 hours ago
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
March 25 (UPI) -- A California police department said it will need a new way to disguise the faces of suspects in photos posted to social media after Lego asked the department to stop using its intellectual property.
Maine baseball team officially breaks whoopie pie world record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Maine baseball team officially breaks whoopie pie world record
March 25 (UPI) -- A Maine baseball team announced it has officially taken the Guinness World Record for the longest line of whoopie pies.
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
March 22 (UPI) -- A professional escape artist inaugurated a new Guinness World Records category when he escaped from a water tank in 2 minutes and 11 seconds while his hands and feet were restrained.
Tree trimmer rescued when bucket truck malfunctions 30 feet up
Odd News // 3 days ago
Tree trimmer rescued when bucket truck malfunctions 30 feet up
March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tree trimmer who became stuck in a malfunctioning bucket truck about 30 feet over the ground.
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
Odd News // 3 days ago
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
March 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina are warning residents to be aware of an unusual potential household hazard: bears waking up under the house.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement