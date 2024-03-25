Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a home at which residents discovered a pair of highly venomous serpents having an amorous encounter next to their door.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing the scene snake catcher Stuart McKenzie saw when he arrived at the Queensland home.

The video shows McKenzie carefully grabbing the romantically entwined reptiles by their tails and maneuvering them into a bag.

The eastern brown snakes, one of the world's most venomous species, were relocated to a wilderness area.