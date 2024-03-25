Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire rescued a young deer that fell through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat.

The Gilmanton Firefighters' Association said in a Facebook post that crews responded Sunday morning when members of the public reported a deer in distress on Crystal Lake.

"Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that a deer had gone through the ice, about 200 yards from shore," the post said.

The crews worked together with the Alton Fire Department to conduct the ice rescue.

"The deer was rescued, tired, exhausted and shivering, but it was last seen up and walking around," the post said.