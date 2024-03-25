Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring

|Advertisement
"Numerous attempts were made by the family to find the ring with a metal detector until they finally decided to reach out to us as a last prayer," the Cape Fear Explorers said in a Facebook post.
Group member Jack Hooker met with the family at the beach and was able to find the ring with his metal detector.
"Although we concentrate on discovering historic artifacts these types of recoveries are historic in themselves and sure to be a lasting memory for this family," the group said.