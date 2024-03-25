Trending
March 25, 2024 / 4:31 PM

Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring

By Ben Hooper
Jack Hooker was able to use his metal detector to find a wedding ring lost in the sand at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina. Photo courtesy of the Cape Fear Explorers/Facebook
March 25 (UPI) -- A member of an amateur archaeology group in North Carolina was able to help a woman who lost her wedding ring in the sand on a beach.

The Cape Fear Explorers, an amateur group dedicated to uncovering historical artifacts, said Kim Kennedy Hughes contacted the group for help when her family was unable to find the ring lost at Wrightsville Beach.

"Numerous attempts were made by the family to find the ring with a metal detector until they finally decided to reach out to us as a last prayer," the Cape Fear Explorers said in a Facebook post.

Group member Jack Hooker met with the family at the beach and was able to find the ring with his metal detector.

"Although we concentrate on discovering historic artifacts these types of recoveries are historic in themselves and sure to be a lasting memory for this family," the group said.

