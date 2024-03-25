Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 25 (UPI) -- A British safari park used recent rains to give their North American black bears some unusual enrichment: a swan boat.

The Woburn Safari Park in Ridgmont, England, said recent heavy rains caused a "lake" to form at the bottom of the 13-acre enclosure occupied by 11 bears.

Zookeepers placed a pedal-powered swan boat in the water and placed honey and monkey nuts inside the vessel to encourage the bruins to check out the new addition.

The safari park shared photos and video to social media of the bears investigating the bird-shaped boat.

"Keepers and visitors alike were delighted when the bears actually climbed onto the boat to reach their food," the park said on social media. "They could be spotted climbing all over, playing with and sniffing the boat with great curiosity."