Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 25, 2024 / 1:54 PM

Curious bears take a ride on swan boat

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 25 (UPI) -- A British safari park used recent rains to give their North American black bears some unusual enrichment: a swan boat.

The Woburn Safari Park in Ridgmont, England, said recent heavy rains caused a "lake" to form at the bottom of the 13-acre enclosure occupied by 11 bears.

Advertisement

Zookeepers placed a pedal-powered swan boat in the water and placed honey and monkey nuts inside the vessel to encourage the bruins to check out the new addition.

The safari park shared photos and video to social media of the bears investigating the bird-shaped boat.

"Keepers and visitors alike were delighted when the bears actually climbed onto the boat to reach their food," the park said on social media. "They could be spotted climbing all over, playing with and sniffing the boat with great curiosity."

Read More

Latest Headlines

California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
March 25 (UPI) -- A California police department said it will need a new way to disguise the faces of suspects in photos posted to social media after Lego asked the department to stop using its intellectual property.
Maine baseball team officially breaks whoopie pie world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maine baseball team officially breaks whoopie pie world record
March 25 (UPI) -- A Maine baseball team announced it has officially taken the Guinness World Record for the longest line of whoopie pies.
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
March 22 (UPI) -- A professional escape artist inaugurated a new Guinness World Records category when he escaped from a water tank in 2 minutes and 11 seconds while his hands and feet were restrained.
Tree trimmer rescued when bucket truck malfunctions 30 feet up
Odd News // 2 days ago
Tree trimmer rescued when bucket truck malfunctions 30 feet up
March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tree trimmer who became stuck in a malfunctioning bucket truck about 30 feet over the ground.
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
Odd News // 2 days ago
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
March 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina are warning residents to be aware of an unusual potential household hazard: bears waking up under the house.
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
March 22 (UPI) -- Demolition crews tearing down a South Carolina mall found a time capsule that is due to be opened in 2033.
Dog rescued after getting stuck overnight in Florida mangroves
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog rescued after getting stuck overnight in Florida mangroves
March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said a 13-year-old dog was rescued after spending the night struck in mangroves.
Maryland man's stressful day leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man's stressful day leads to $50,000 lottery prize
March 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a particularly stressful day at work led to his winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Odd News // 2 days ago
Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
March 22 (UPI) -- A federal court on Friday ordered a Florida man to remove his home-made floating structure from a local lagoon.
120 players participate in table tennis rally for world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
120 players participate in table tennis rally for world record
March 22 (UPI) -- A table tennis club in Northern Ireland teamed up with an Olympic gold medalist to retake a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
N.C. officials warn residents there could be bears under their homes
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement