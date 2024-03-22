Trending
Odd News
March 22, 2024 / 5:18 PM

Escape artist gets out of water tank to set Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
March 22 (UPI) -- A professional escape artist inaugurated a new Guinness World Records category when he escaped from a water tank in 2 minutes and 11 seconds while his hands and feet were restrained.

Guinness World Records announced escapologist Andrew Basso is now the first person to hold the record for fastest time to escape from a water tank upside down with restrained hands and feet.

Basso showed off his skills on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record.

A video of the attempt shows Basso removing his handcuffs, dislocating an ankle to free his foot from a restraint and then picking a lock at the top of the tank without being able to see it.

