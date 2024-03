Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 22 (UPI) -- Demolition crews tearing down a South Carolina mall found a time capsule that is due to be opened in 2033.

Forest Acres city officials said the demolition crew tearing down the Richmond Mall found a time capsule that was buried when the mall first opened in 2000.

Writing on the time capsule states that it is due to be opened Jan. 20, 2033.

The mall, which had its last remaining store closed in September 2023, is being torn down to make way for a mixed-use development that includes retail space, a brewery and a city park.

City Councilman Stephen Oliver said on social media that the time capsule will be reburied in the park once it is completed and will remain in the earth until its scheduled opening.