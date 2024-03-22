Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said a 13-year-old dog was rescued after spending the night struck in mangroves.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the pointer mix, named Darcey, went missing Wednesday near Walton Rocks Beach.

Firefighters discovered early Thursday morning that Darcey was stuck in nearby mangroves.

"Darcey was located and reunited with her mother this morning," firefighters wrote on Facebook.