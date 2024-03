A Glen Burnie, Md., man said a stressful day at work led to his winning a $50,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a particularly stressful day at work led to his winning a $50,000 lottery prize. The Glen Burnie man, who dubbed himself "Stone Cold Money," told Maryland Lottery officials it was a stressful day at work as an information technology professional that led him to buy some Fast Play tickets from the Giant store on North Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. Advertisement

The man said he ordered some lunch, and while waiting for his food he scanned the tickets using the Maryland Lottery app. One of his tickets, a Fast Play Big Win game, turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The winner said he quickly told his wife, his mother and a good friend who is also a lottery enthusiast.

The man said the big win turned his stressful day into a day to remember. He said his winnings will go toward buying a house for his family.