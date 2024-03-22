Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 22, 2024 / 3:12 PM

120 players participate in table tennis rally for world record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 22 (UPI) -- A table tennis club in Northern Ireland teamed up with an Olympic gold medalist to retake a Guinness World Record.

Mary Peters, who won the gold at the Munich Olympic Games in 1972, joined the Ormeau Table Tennis Club in Belfast to try to break the record for the most consecutive opponents in a table tennis rally.

Advertisement

The club originally broke the record in 2017, but it was taken in 2022 by Chinese player Wen Wei Xu and the Brighton Table Tennis Club in England.

The club needed at least 117 players in the rally to tie the record.

"We believe, it's yet to be counted and verified, but we believe we got to 120," coach Keith Knox told the Belfast Telegraph.

Peters was presented with an Ormeau Table Tennis Club jersey after the successful completion of the attempt.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Court orders Florida man to remove shipping container boat from lagoon
March 22 (UPI) -- A federal court on Friday ordered a Florida man to remove his home-made floating structure from a local lagoon.
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dog with head stuck in tire rim rescued by New Jersey firefighters
March 22 (UPI) -- First responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a curious dog who poked her head through the rim of a discarded tire and became stuck.
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
March 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Ontario came to the rescue of a hungry skunk found with its head stuck in a jar.
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
March 21 (UPI) -- A two-headed snake visiting the Missouri Department of Conservation's Powder Valley Nature Center will have her stay extended to recover from surgery, officials said.
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
March 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket just three years after collecting a $100,000 lottery prize.
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
March 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo is asking for the public's help to name for a recently born red kangaroo joey.
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
March 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by putting on 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds.
Bear raids California woman's trash can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear raids California woman's trash can
March 21 (UPI) -- A California resident shared video of a hungry bear searching for snacks in the trash bin outside her home in the Los Angeles area.
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
March 21 (UPI) -- Vermont State University officials said a Harvard course on the music of Taylor Swift inspired them to create a class of their own based around a different sort of musician: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement