Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 21, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Wildlife rescuers save skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Ontario came to the rescue of a hungry skunk found with its head stuck in a jar.

Brampton Animal Services said in a Facebook post that personnel responded to a call about a skunk in distress and arrived to find the animal had a jar stuck over its head.

Advertisement

"He was only looking for some food and smelled the peanut butter, and unfortunately got his head stuck inside of the jar," the post said.

Animal services said an animal control officer was able to "safely secure the skunk" and remove the jar.

The skunk did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Two-headed snake undergoes surgery in Missouri
March 21 (UPI) -- A two-headed snake visiting the Missouri Department of Conservation's Powder Valley Nature Center will have her stay extended to recover from surgery, officials said.
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Virginia woman wins $1M, her second big lottery jackpot
March 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket just three years after collecting a $100,000 lottery prize.
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri zoo asks for help naming baby kangaroo
March 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo is asking for the public's help to name for a recently born red kangaroo joey.
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man dons 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds
March 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by putting on 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds.
Bear raids California woman's trash can
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear raids California woman's trash can
March 21 (UPI) -- A California resident shared video of a hungry bear searching for snacks in the trash bin outside her home in the Los Angeles area.
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Vermont State U. announces class based around music of 'Weird Al'
March 21 (UPI) -- Vermont State University officials said a Harvard course on the music of Taylor Swift inspired them to create a class of their own based around a different sort of musician: "Weird Al" Yankovic.
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
Odd News // 23 hours ago
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
March 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida women are attempting to create a new Guinness World Record by driving 500 miles down the state's coast in a pair of toy cars.
Maryland woman's purse clean-out reveals $50,007 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman's purse clean-out reveals $50,007 lottery prize
March 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who never checks her lottery tickets until her purse pocket is full discovered she had won a $50,007 Powerball prize weeks earlier.
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
March 20 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a rare spotted fanaloka, a Mdagascar-native species also known as the Malagasy civet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement