March 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Ontario came to the rescue of a hungry skunk found with its head stuck in a jar.

Brampton Animal Services said in a Facebook post that personnel responded to a call about a skunk in distress and arrived to find the animal had a jar stuck over its head.

"He was only looking for some food and smelled the peanut butter, and unfortunately got his head stuck inside of the jar," the post said.

Animal services said an animal control officer was able to "safely secure the skunk" and remove the jar.

The skunk did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene.