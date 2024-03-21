Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by putting on 10 T-shirts in 15.03 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, previously accomplished the same feat in 15.61 seconds for a weekly "#GWRchallenge" on social media in 2020.

Rush officially took the record for the fastest time to put on 10 T-shirts by donning all the required shirts with a time of 15.03 seconds.

He previously earned the records for most T-shirts put on in one minute (team of two) and most T-shirts put on in 30 seconds (team of two), teaming up with his wife, Jennifer, for both records.

Rush is pursuing the goal of holding the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles. Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba currently holds the top spot with 182 titles, and Rush is catching up with a current total of 164.