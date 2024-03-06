Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man on a mission to become the top Guinness World Record-breaker in the world recaptured one of his old titles using two balloons and his head.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records and currently holds 162, first took the title for the longest duration to keep two balloons in the air with the head in 2018, when he kept the two balloons aloft for 3 minutes, 12 seconds.

Advertisement

Rush's record was taken in 2019 by a balloon head-bopper who achieved a time of 6 minutes, 34 seconds.

"This record requires skill, coordination, and concentration," Rush wrote. "The balloons have to be hit alternately, and if one of them pops up and hits the other, it's game over."

Rush said it took him weeks of practice to get back to the point where he could keep two balloons in the air for even a single minute.

He was finally able to retake the record with a time of 13 minutes, 58 seconds.

Rush's goal for 2024 is to become the holder of the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles. The distinction belongs to Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba, who holds 182 titles.