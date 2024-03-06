Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 6, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Idaho man uses head to bop two balloons for 13 minutes

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man on a mission to become the top Guinness World Record-breaker in the world recaptured one of his old titles using two balloons and his head.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records and currently holds 162, first took the title for the longest duration to keep two balloons in the air with the head in 2018, when he kept the two balloons aloft for 3 minutes, 12 seconds.

Advertisement

Rush's record was taken in 2019 by a balloon head-bopper who achieved a time of 6 minutes, 34 seconds.

"This record requires skill, coordination, and concentration," Rush wrote. "The balloons have to be hit alternately, and if one of them pops up and hits the other, it's game over."

Rush said it took him weeks of practice to get back to the point where he could keep two balloons in the air for even a single minute.

He was finally able to retake the record with a time of 13 minutes, 58 seconds.

Rush's goal for 2024 is to become the holder of the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles. The distinction belongs to Italian record-breaker Silvio Sabba, who holds 182 titles.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped emu wanders on Colorado roadway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped emu wanders on Colorado roadway
March 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado were dispatched to round up a reported "ostrich" that turned out to be an escaped emu.
Traffic-blocking beaver 'taken into protective custody' in Washington
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Traffic-blocking beaver 'taken into protective custody' in Washington
March 6 (UPI) -- Police in Washington said a beaver seen blocking traffic on two occasions was "taken into protective custody," but a second buck-toothed suspect remains on the loose.
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
March 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturalism group announced bowlers will be able to roll in the nude at its upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event.
B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
Odd News // 21 hours ago
B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
March 5 (UPI) -- Residents in a British Columbia community are being asked to report any sightings of feral pigs resulting from escaped domesticated pigs breeding with wild boars.
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his car breaking down turned out to be a lucky turn of events when it led to his winning a $150,000 Powerball prize.
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
March 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois diver who has recovered about 200 Apple Watches from the bottoms of lakes has a warning for owners: Don't go swimming with the original watch bands.
Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days
March 5 (UPI) -- A raccoon stranded atop a hydro pole in Ontario was rescued by utility company workers after about two days.
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
March 5 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman said it was a lucky thing she was parked and not in motion when she discovered there was a rattlesnake in the back seat of her car.
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
March 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers rushed to a park in England on a report of a dog stuck in a ditch, but they arrived to find the supposed mud-covered canine was a realistic statue.
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
March 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California attempted a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,273 people in dinosaur costumes for a dance party of prehistoric proportions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement