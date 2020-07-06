July 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho husband and wife broke their second world record for donning T-shirts when they dressed the husband in 18 T-shirts in 30 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously teamed with his wife, Jennifer Rush, to break the world record for most T-shirts put on in one minute by a team of two, when Jennifer helped David don 32 shirts in the time limit.

David Rush said he and his wife used the same strategy to take on the 30-second version of the record, with David pulling the shirts over his head and Jennifer then pulling them down over his back.

The couple dressed David in 18 T-shirts before the end of the time limit, breaking the previous record of 14.