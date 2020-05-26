May 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho couple broke a Guinness World Record by teaming up to dress the husband in 32 T-shirts in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, teamed up with wife Jennifer to break the record for most T-shirts put on in one minute (team of two).

A video of the attempt shows Jennifer Rush dressing her husband in 32 T-shirts in the allotted time, beating the previous record of 31.

"She had a slick motion where she would catch the shirt coming down over the back of my neck and in one swift motion pull it down my back," David Rush said.

He said the attempt marked Jennifer Rush's first official Guinness World Record after previously acting as helping him achieve a world record for fastest time to wrap a person in cling wrap. She did not receive a mention in the official listing.