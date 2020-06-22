June 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men practiced Japanese game Hanetsuki until they were able to break the Guinness World Record for most hits in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he and neighbor started practicing Hanetsuki, which he described as "basically Japanese badminton without the net," before coronavirus lockdown began.

He said being stuck inside amid the pandemic allowed them time to perfect their technique and attempt to break the world record of 89 hits in one minute.

The pair were able to manage 103 hits, despite some interference from Hannon's cat.