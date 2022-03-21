Watch Live
Senate opens confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 21, 2022 / 12:06 PM

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat

By Ben Hooper
David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat
Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush said he expects to achieve his 250th title sometime this year. His latest record involved fist-bumping 152 people in one minute. Photo courtesy of David Rush

March 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush is on track to claim another title after fist-bumping 152 people in 1 minute, a feat he described as more of a "logistical challenge than a physical one."

Rush, 36, of Boise, Idaho, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview that he organized the world record attempt for most fist bumps with different people in 1 minute last week at a Nashville , partner conference for Cradlepoint, the company where he works as an engineer.

Advertisement

The number to beat was 123.

"We basically got the whole conference involved. I had 157 people lined up and I made it through all 157 of them in 58 seconds," he said. "We reviewed the video in slow motion -- I think we're going to have to disallow 5 of them because they didn't make solid contact head-on -- so 152 should count.

Advertisement

"It's been submitted to Guinness for review," Rush added.

Easy vs. impossible

Rush, who expects to break his 250th record later this year, said the first-bumping title "was more of a logistical challenge than a physical one."

"It was a large conference room, but how do you get everybody lined up so everybody gets hit once and I can run down the line and make sure the aisles are wide enough? And then how do I get it videoed from two different angles and get everybody numbered so they can sign on the roster sheet," he said.

Rush rated the record "easy" on his scale of "easy, medium, hard and impossible."

"Easy is when there's probably someone else in this room right now that could break the record, and most fist bumps in a minute would be an example of this," he said.

An example of an "impossible" record would be fastest 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded, which Rush achieved last year.

"It's got to be one of the very hardest, because I literally had to run thousands of miles while juggling to prepare for it," he said. "One of the trickiest parts of that record is you have to stay in your lane while you're blindfolded and juggling.

Advertisement

"And so it took me hundreds and hundreds of practices, plus dozens of official attempts to actually complete the 100-meter dash in 16.33 seconds."

Another "impossible" record is most juggling catches in a minute, a title he has claimed three times and holds at 586.

Competition

The competition between record-breakers is often most fierce when it comes to "the most fun, silly" records, Rush said.

"One that's surprisingly competitive is the most ping pong balls caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds," he said.

The record, for two people, involves one person tossing ping pong balls while another, with their head covered in shaving foam, attempts to catch them without using their hands.

"I don't know if I've done it two or three times, but we've made many other attempts on it and gone through a dozen cans of shaving foam," he said.

A "silly" record with a surprising level of difficulty is most peas eaten with a toothpick in 30 seconds, he said.

"It's just fast motor skills, stab a single pea and stick it in the mouth, stab, eat, stab, eat. To practice for that one, I'd bring peas to work at lunch, and I'd just microwave them, have them on a plate, have a toothpick and I'm just eating peas for lunch as fast as I can at my desk. Somebody would walk by and I'm like, 'Nothing going on here, you're not seeing anything,'" Rush laughed.

Advertisement

52 records in 52 weeks

Rush's record-breaking has been making headlines for years, leading to appearances on America's Got Talent, NBC's Today show and, just last week, the Tamron Hall show. Rush earned particular recognition in January, when he revealed that he achieved his goal of breaking 52 records in 52 weeks in 2021.

"When I posted that I broke the 52 in 52 weeks, the official Guinness response on their social media channel was 'We expect 53 this year,'" Rush recalled. "So I've got that in the back of my mind. I've got a little bit of a slow start already, it's the middle of March and I haven't done 10 yet, but I think I'm going to go for it, I'm going to go for 53 this year."

Rush said his record-breaking "obsession" had its roots in his efforts to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. He said many students end up in a "fixed mindset," thinking they can only develop skills that align with their natural talents, whereas a "growth mindset" allows a person to develop skills they might have once seen as impossible.

"I approach all these records with a growth mindset. So I became the world's fastest juggler, even though there are thousands of jugglers in the world that are better at juggling than I am. I decided this is something I'm going to focus on, and I got good enough to have 586 catches in a minute, almost 10 catches per second," he said.

Advertisement

Rush said he plans to continue breaking Guinness World Records for "as long as I'm having fun."

"I'm getting a sense of accomplishment, I'm giving back to the community, and as long as that holds true, I'm going to continue pursuing this," he said.

Rush's book, Breaking Records: 21 Lessons from 21 World Record Attempts, is available at Amazon.

Read More

Man walks 3,257 feet with lawnmower on his chin for Guinness World Record Vacationer breaks poi weaving world record in Italy Idaho men pop 10 balloons between their bodies in 15.25 seconds

Latest Headlines

Horse rescued from backyard pool in New York
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Horse rescued from backyard pool in New York
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover.
Chesapeake woman plays online lottery game to relax, wins $226,351
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Chesapeake woman plays online lottery game to relax, wins $226,351
March 21 (UPI) -- Alexis Borrero of Chesapeake, Va., played an online lottery game to relax and ended up winning the jackpot worth $226,351.
Brown tree snake interrupts Australian woman's highway drive
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Brown tree snake interrupts Australian woman's highway drive
March 21 (UPI) -- A Brown tree snake slithered through a woman's car engine and appeared through her dashboard as she was driving down the highway in Australia.
Message in a bottle travels from Bahamas to England in 21 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Message in a bottle travels from Bahamas to England in 21 years
March 18 (UPI) -- A visitor to a British beach found a message in a bottle that had been launched from the Bahamas by a Canadian girl 21 years earlier.
Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000.
Bears open California man's car door while he eats a sandwich
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bears open California man's car door while he eats a sandwich
March 18 (UPI) -- A California man enjoying a corned beef sandwich in his car captured video when a trio of hungry bear cubs approached his vehicle and opened the door -- twice.
Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond
March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond.
San Francisco company serves up record-breaking 589 pounds of vegan ceviche
Odd News // 2 days ago
San Francisco company serves up record-breaking 589 pounds of vegan ceviche
March 18 (UPI) -- A San Francisco food start-up showed off its plant-based seafood by cooking up a 589-pound serving of vegan ceviche.
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
March 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alabama said an eastern indigo snake found in the wild is only the second of the species to be discovered in the state in over 60 years.
IU cheerleaders rescue stuck ball during March Madness game
Odd News // 2 days ago
IU cheerleaders rescue stuck ball during March Madness game
March 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Indiana University cheerleaders sprang into action to save the day when a basketball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock in the team's game against St. Mary's College.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Bears open California man's car door while he eats a sandwich
Bears open California man's car door while he eats a sandwich
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Message in a bottle travels from Bahamas to England in 21 years
Message in a bottle travels from Bahamas to England in 21 years
Biotech company offers money for poop in Arizona
Biotech company offers money for poop in Arizona
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement