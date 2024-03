Gayla Guishard won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket three years after winning a $100,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket just three years after collecting a $100,000 lottery prize. Gayla Guishard of Smithfield told Virginia Lottery officials she bought her Virginia Millions scratch-off ticket at the Race Way station on Carrollton Boulevard in Isle of Wight County and caused a scene when she scratched off the $1 million prize. Advertisement

"I just kind of screamed," Guishard recalled. "We were all in there screaming."

She said the ruckus caused people to rush into the store from outside to ask what was wrong.

"We said, 'Nothing,' and we got really quiet," Guishard said.

Guishard previously collected a $100,000 prize from Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle in 2021.

The winner did not say if she has any immediate plans for her latest winnings.