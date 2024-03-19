Store clerk picked Maryland man's $50,000 lottery numbers

A Maryland man said a store clerk chose his numbers for the Pick 5 lottery drawing and he ended up winning $50,000. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man asked a store clerk to choose a set of Pick 5 lottery numbers for him and ended up winning a $50,000 prize. The Baltimore man, identified only as Alex, told Maryland Lottery officials he usually only plays Powerball and Mega Millions, but a friend encouraged him to give Pick 5 a try while they were visiting Niki Food Mart & Lottery in Baltimore.

Alex said he asked the clerk for some help choosing his numbers.

"I never played before and I couldn't think of five random numbers so I told the retailer to pick the numbers for me," he said. "I wasn't expecting to win anything."

Alex said he checked the ticket a few days later and was shocked to see he had won $50,000 in the March 14 midday drawing.

"I could not believe what I was hearing," he said.

Alex said his winnings will go toward paying bills and treating his wife. He said he plans to continue playing Pick 5.

"After something like this happens to you, you've got to feel more motivated to play and I plan to play more often," he said.

