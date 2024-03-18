Trending
March 18, 2024 / 4:42 PM

Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man saw a new employee at his local store as a lucky sign and correctly predicted he would win $500,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan man saw a new employee at his local store as a lucky sign and correctly predicted he would win $500,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan who decided a new clerk at his local store was a lucky sign correctly predicted he would win a $500,000 lottery prize.

The 59-year-old Chippewa County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Detour EZ Mart on Ontario Street in De Tour Village for his usual scratch-off tickets.

"I buy instant tickets every day, typically on my way to work," the player said. "The gas station I usually stop at had a new person working, and I said: 'The new clerk is going to sell me a big winner today!'"

The man's prediction came true when he scratched off his $500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket and revealed the $500,000 top prize.

"When I scratched off the ticket and saw the $500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right. I was so happy I almost cried," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward retirement, home repairs and investing.

"Winning hasn't fully sunk in yet, but it's such a relief," he said. "It's going to allow me to take care of some things that have been on my list and live comfortably."

