Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win

|Advertisement
"I buy instant tickets every day, typically on my way to work," the player said. "The gas station I usually stop at had a new person working, and I said: 'The new clerk is going to sell me a big winner today!'"
The man's prediction came true when he scratched off his $500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket and revealed the $500,000 top prize.
"When I scratched off the ticket and saw the $500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right. I was so happy I almost cried," he said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward retirement, home repairs and investing.
"Winning hasn't fully sunk in yet, but it's such a relief," he said. "It's going to allow me to take care of some things that have been on my list and live comfortably."