Michigan man correctly predicts $500,000 lottery win

March 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan who decided a new clerk at his local store was a lucky sign correctly predicted he would win a $500,000 lottery prize. The 59-year-old Chippewa County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Detour EZ Mart on Ontario Street in De Tour Village for his usual scratch-off tickets. Advertisement

"I buy instant tickets every day, typically on my way to work," the player said. "The gas station I usually stop at had a new person working, and I said: 'The new clerk is going to sell me a big winner today!'"

The man's prediction came true when he scratched off his $500,000 Cash Multiplier ticket and revealed the $500,000 top prize.

"When I scratched off the ticket and saw the $500,000 prize, I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right. I was so happy I almost cried," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward retirement, home repairs and investing.

"Winning hasn't fully sunk in yet, but it's such a relief," he said. "It's going to allow me to take care of some things that have been on my list and live comfortably."

