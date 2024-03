Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a convince store in New York City on Monday, August 7, 2023. Its jackpot is now more than $700 million after no matches during Tuesday's drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- With no one matching all the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Mega Millions lottery's grand jackpot soared to $792 million, its sixth-largest total in history for its next drawing on Friday. No ticket matched the winning white balls 2, 16, 31,57 and 64 and the Mega Ball 24 in the last drawing. Advertisement

Tuesday's was the 27th straight drawing where no match was recorded from the lottery's entries.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8.

In Tuesday's drawing two tickets came close to winning the grand prize by matching all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball. Those tickets, purchased in Massachusetts and North Carolina, were awarded $1 million in second-tier prizes.

If the Mega Millions jackpot goes over $1 billion, it will mark the sixth time it would have done so, including twice in 2023. The new jackpot has a cash value of $381.8 million.

Powerball holds its next drawing on Wednesday with a grand prize of $599 million up for grabs, with a cash payout of $273.3 million. Powerball has not had a winner since Jan. 1, when the holder of the winning ticket captured the fifth-highest total in Powerball history worth $842.4 million.

That total at the time was also the 10th largest jackpot ever won by a U.S. lottery game.