N.C. man wins $100,000 lottery prize three years after $200,000 win

Alexandro Acevedo won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning $200,000 in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously collecting a $200,000 jackpot in 2021. Alexandro Acevedo of Monroe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought his $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe and was stunned to scratch off the $100,000 prize. Advertisement

"I couldn't believe it," Acevedo recalled. "I was like, 'No way.' It feels great."

He said his disbelief was compounded by the fact that he previously had won $200,000 from a Bigger $pin scratch-off ticket in September 2021.

"After I won, I told my mother-in-law, 'Guess what? I did it again,'" Acevedo said.

Acevedo, who spent some of his first round of winnings on a trip to Disney World with his daughters, said another vacation might be in his family's future.

"That last trip was fun," he said. "Maybe we'll do it again."