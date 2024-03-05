Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I couldn't get to it so I had to buy a ticket with quick pick," the player explained.
He purchased his ticket with random quick pick numbers at Bennett's Thrifty Liquors on Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City.
The ticket matched four of the drawn numbers and the Powerball, earning him a $150,000 prize.
The player said he didn't discover the win until he scanned the ticket about a week later.
"My response was very mundane. I had a lot of responsibility to remain calm since it was $150,000," he said.