Odd News
March 5, 2024 / 3:31 PM

Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won a $150,000 Powerball prize from a quick pick ticket he bought because his car was in the shop. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
| License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his car breaking down turned out to be a lucky turn of events when it led to his winning a $150,000 Powerball prize.

The Eastern Shore man told Maryland Lottery officials he left the Powerball playslip with his favorite personal numbers in his vehicle while it was in the shop, forcing him to change his plans for the Feb. 17 drawing.

"I couldn't get to it so I had to buy a ticket with quick pick," the player explained.

He purchased his ticket with random quick pick numbers at Bennett's Thrifty Liquors on Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City.

The ticket matched four of the drawn numbers and the Powerball, earning him a $150,000 prize.

The player said he didn't discover the win until he scanned the ticket about a week later.

"My response was very mundane. I had a lot of responsibility to remain calm since it was $150,000," he said.

