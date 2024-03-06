Lottery ticket birthday gift earns $25,000 prize

An Arkansas man bought his wife a lottery ticket for her birthday, earning the couple a $25,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 6 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man bought his wife a lottery ticket for her birthday and the ticket ended up being a $25,000 winner. The husband, identified as Conway resident James E., told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he and his wife went out to dinner Feb. 29 and on the way home they stopped at the Dave Ward Drive Satterfield convenience store in Conway. Advertisement

James' wife wanted him to buy her a lottery ticket for the upcoming Lotto drawing, which fell on Saturday, her birthday.

"It was my birthday, and I wanted a ticket. A winning ticket," James' wife told lottery officials.

The couple discovered a couple days after the drawing that her birthday wish had come true. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers, earning a $25,000 prize.

The couple said some of their winnings will go toward installing a new fence before puppy-sitting for their grandchildren this summer.

"Can't let that little new grand-fur-baby get out," the wife said.