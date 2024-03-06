Lottery ticket birthday gift earns $25,000 prize

|Advertisement
James' wife wanted him to buy her a lottery ticket for the upcoming Lotto drawing, which fell on Saturday, her birthday.
"It was my birthday, and I wanted a ticket. A winning ticket," James' wife told lottery officials.
The couple discovered a couple days after the drawing that her birthday wish had come true. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers, earning a $25,000 prize.
The couple said some of their winnings will go toward installing a new fence before puppy-sitting for their grandchildren this summer.
"Can't let that little new grand-fur-baby get out," the wife said.